City evicting Carnival from office

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society needs a new home.

The Carnival, which just wrapped up its 58th annual winter event, has received a six-month notice of eviction from the City of Vernon, which owns the building at 3401-35th Avenue that houses the Carnival office.

The high-water event of 2017 caused extensive flooding in the basement of the facility in 2017. That flooding prompted further inspection of the building by city staff who determined the building was “beyond repair and at the end of its useful life.”

“This information was relayed to representatives of both the Winter Carnival and the Funtastic Society at a meeting in May 2017,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services, in the eviction notice letter.

“At that meeting, both organizations were made aware that the city had no surplus building space and they were both encouraged to seek out opportunities with sponsors to provide future office and storage space.”

Funtastic, which used some space in the upstairs of the building, moved out.

With the “real possibility of flooding again this spring,” said Ross, the city recommends that Winter Carnival take steps to remove all items stored in the basement of the building.”

“This would be an ideal time for the Winter Carnival to look for a new location,” said Ross.

Deb White, board chairperson of the Winter Carnival Society, approached council to seek help.

“We operate on a shoestring budget and we rely on sponsors for help,” said White, adding that the society has been “slowly climbing out” from a massive debt that nearly shut down the annual event. “We want to keep Carnival running., We’re looking for a specific location.”

The Winter Carnival Society has been at its current location since 1995, which White acknowledged is courtesy of the city.

The city hopes to tear down the existing building at the earliest opportunity.

