City hands out sustainable grants

Program drew a wide variety of applications

The City of Vernon has selected recipients for the Sustainability Grants program to encourage community participation in sustainable action.

The grants provide an incentive to accelerate sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations and community groups. Vernon council is pleased to recognize the following recipients as part of the 2017–2018 Vernon Sustainability Grants:

Nourish Your Neighbourhood: Food Action Urban Agriculture Workshop Series – Food Action Society ($1,000);

Pollinator Landing Garden at Okanagan Landing – Okanagan Landing Elementary School ($500);

Water Stewards Community Open House Event – Vernon Yacht Club ($1,000); and

Fire In-Situ: Self-Watering Garden, Animal Structures, and Forge – Vernon Community School ($500).

“The Sustainability Grants program is an opportunity for the community to get involved and build their own ideas from the ground up,” said Mayor Akbal Mund.

“Many applications supported the city’s sustainability goals, including ecosystem and ecological conservation, energy conservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, local food and agriculture, water quality protection and conservation, stewardship and sustainability.”

The Sustainability Grants Program was endorsed as part of the 2017–2018 Sustainability Program by council. Applications were accepted for grants between $500 and $1,000.

The applications were evaluated on how the proposed projects help achieve the City’s sustainability goals, who the project would benefit, and the overall impact of the project on the community. Successful grant recipients will have until September 2018 to complete their respective projects.

Additional program information is available at www.vernon.ca/sustainability.

Library searching for new CEO
B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

