Nick Nilsen

City hires new communications officer

Nick Nilsen comes to Vernon after five years with the Town of Beaumont, in Alberta

Vernon’s newest communications officer brings an extensive resume to the position.

Nick Nilsen takes over from Tanya Laing Gahr, who left the city in 2017.

“We (wife Karina) have always wanted to retire out here and that’s a few years away still,” chuckled Nilsen, 56. “It seemed like a good time to make the move.”

Nilsen comes to Vernon via Beaumont, Alta., a bedroom community of Edmonton, where he spent five years as communications officer for the town.

Born in Scotland, but growing up in Saskatchewan and Victoria, Nilsen earn a BA in creative writing and English from the University of Victoria.

He began his professional career as a consultant. Nilsen worked for the B.C. Pension Corporation before moving north to Whitehorse, where he worked as a communications analyst in the Yukon government in the executive council office (the Premier’s department).

Nlsen then joined Albeta Health Services in Edmotnon as a senior communications advisor before moving to Beaumont.

Previous story
Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say
Next story
Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Foundations have grant money for charities

Community Foundation North Okanagan teams up for info session with Vancouver Foundation

Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

City hires new communications officer

Nick Nilsen comes to Vernon after five years with the Town of Beaumont, in Alberta

Pedestrian struck

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle Tuesday

RCMP veterans group honour officer

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kerri Parish awarded Okanagan Division Veterans Award

Aspiring Armstrong actor’s career moving forward

Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

Lumby library hours change

The Lumby branch of the Okanagan Regional Library has new hours. Effective… Continue reading

Okanagan senior wants to bring home sharing to Vernon

“It’s like having a roommate, but better,”

VIDEO: B.C. mayor urges province to use 24/7 electronic monitoring for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Kamloops gymnast wins W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence at BC Winter Games

Kamloops gymnast Rebecca Wharton was presented with the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Most Read