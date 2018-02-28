City hosts open house on parks DCCs

City of Vernon introducing parks development cost charges bylaw; seeks public input

The City of Vernon is inviting the public to an information session regarding its proposed parks development cost charges (DCC) bylaw that will be undertaken this year.

The information session will be held at council chambers at city hall on Thursday, March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the new program.

“The parks DCC bylaw will provide a project list and rates to allow the City of Vernon to collect DCC charges for its parks,” said communications officer Nick Nilsen. “DCCs are charges collected from land developers by the city to help pay for infrastructure projects required to service new growth.”

The city will also be hosting a session specifically for members of the development community.

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying
VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer

