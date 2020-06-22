The City of Armstrong has downgraded water restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1. (File photo)

City of Armstrong downgrades water restrictions

Significant improvements allows city to go back to main water source and to Stage 1 restrictions

The City of Armstrong has downgraded water restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

Thanks to spring run-off, rain and debris, the city changed the water source June 4 from the Fortune Creek surface supply to groundwater wells.

Conditions, however, has improved significantly to the point that the city returned to its main water source, Fortune Creek.

Armstrong remains on Stage 1 water conservation measures year-round which means residents and businesses may:

1. Use a watering system to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped area on a property as follows:

(i) Even-numbered addresses may water on even days of the calendar between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight; or

(ii) Odd-numbered addresses may water on odd days of the calendar between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight;

2. Use an in-ground automated watering system to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped area on a property as follows:

(i) Even-numbered addresses may water on even days of the calendar between the hours of 12 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.; or

(ii) Odd-numbered addresses may water on odd days of the calendar between the hours of 12 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

3. Water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size on any day at any time if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle;

4. Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by any method during installation and for the following 24 hours;

5. Water new sod or newly seeded lawn during the first seven days after installation on any day but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours;

6. Wash a vehicle with water using a handheld container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle;

7. Wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces including windows using a handheld container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle;

8. Fill a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain.

Water conservation measures apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

The City of Armstrong encourages all residents to protect our water by taking the Make Water Work pledge. www.makewaterwork.ca/pledge.

