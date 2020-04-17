City of Armstrong extends deadline for utility bills in response to COVID-19

City provides update on utility bills, remote availability, flood mitigation and open burn prohibition

The City of Armstrong has issued extended the due date for utility bills until June 1, in response to COVID-19.

The city has implemented a new online payment process and separate utility payee accounts have been created with all financial institutions dating back to Jan. 1, 2020.

“When you make an online payment, ensure you are directing your payment to the City’s utility payee and use the appropriate utility account number,” the city said in a statement April 17. “Other payment options include cheques made payable to the city that can be dropped off in the mail slot at City Hall or mailed.”

City council meetings, affairs available online

Although the city remains open in a remote capacity, city facilities remain closed to public access. Staff are available by telephone, fax or email between 8:30-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City council meetings have moved online as of April 14 and will continue to be held remotely until further notice.

Those interested in viewing the meeting live, email info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

Flood mitigation

A sandbagging station has been set up at the public works yard at 2950 Patterson Avenue if needed.

Other preparations for potential spring flooding include monitoring weather reports, valley bottom and mountain snowpacks, creek levels and ensuring culverts remain clear to help mitigate flood risk.

“The city appreciates residents who live near or next to creeks and drainage ditches keep them clear of debris by removing items that may be carried away in rising water that could then potentially create a blockage,” the city said.

“We are working closely with the provincial government and our regional partners in maintaining our emergency program and response.”

Fire ban

The city is also adhering to the forests ministry provincewide open burning prohibition, which came into effect April 16 at noon and will remain in effect until further notice.

READ MORE: Armstrong girl’s plant sale destroyed

READ MORE: WATCH: Armstrong girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

City of Armstrong extends deadline for utility bills in response to COVID-19

