A section of Okanagan Street in Armstrong will be under construction starting Aug. 5, 2020, when the city will begin a sidewalk extension project. (Google Maps)

City of Armstrong to extend sidewalk

Construction on a section of Okanagan Street will begin Aug. 5

The City of Armstrong will soon undergo a project to extend the sidewalk along a section of Okanagan Street, between Wood Avenue and Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Construction is set to begin Aug. 5 and will span approximately three weeks with traffic detouring via Bridge Street, the city announced Friday, July 31.

Drivers will still have access to the Co-Op gas station, Towne Centre Mall parking lot and other businesses, but delays are to be expected.

The sidewalk along the west side of Okanagan Street will be kept open for pedestrians.

READ MORE: Province to install highway barriers between Armstrong, Vernon

READ MORE: B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls
Next story
National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Just Posted

Coldstream mountain bikers land atop SilverStar podium

Vaea Verbeeck and Bas van Steenbergen won dual slalom at CLIF Crankworx series

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

City of Armstrong to extend sidewalk

Construction on a section of Okanagan Street will begin Aug. 5

Province to install highway barriers between Armstrong, Vernon

Construction of the project is expected to start late this year

Crash closes highway north of Vernon for several hours

Highway 97 at Meadowlark Road was fully reopened at 4 a.m. Friday morning

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed bank with a gun

The bank will be closed for the rest of the day

Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Two new wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

Both fires were under two hectares in size as of Thursday night, neither threatening structures

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read