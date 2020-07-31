City of Armstrong to extend sidewalk

Construction on a section of Okanagan Street will begin Aug. 5

The City of Armstrong will soon undergo a project to extend the sidewalk along a section of Okanagan Street, between Wood Avenue and Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Construction is set to begin Aug. 5 and will span approximately three weeks with traffic detouring via Bridge Street, the city announced Friday, July 31.

Drivers will still have access to the Co-Op gas station, Towne Centre Mall parking lot and other businesses, but delays are to be expected.

The sidewalk along the west side of Okanagan Street will be kept open for pedestrians.

Brendan Shykora

