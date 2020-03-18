City of Enderby shuts down non-essential services in response to COVID-19

The City of Enderby has announced a number of closures, including to all recreation services, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has activated Level 1 of its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to address the rapidly evolving public health emergency.

Level 1 of the EOC is reserved for “agency liaison, internal coordination and advance planning for response and recovery,” according to the city in an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

All recreation facilities are closed until further notice, and all recreation programming has been cancelled. The city says it will review these closures week to week. Deposits and program fees will be refunded or credited.

Other closures effective March 18 include the Visitor Centre and the Enderby Museum and Archives.

Essential services such as water, sewer, drainage and roads will carry on as usual. The same goes for the emergency response crews such has fire and road rescue.

Public works and the city’s fire department have contingency plans in place to provide for continued emergency services, the city says.

Any interactions with City Hall are asked to be made by phone (250-838-7230), email (info@cityofenderby.com) or fax (250-838-6007) unless it is necessary to enter the building.

“The city encourages residents and visitors to act responsibly and think about their friends, family, and neighbours,” the city said. “We are all in this together, and we will beat this by acting together and supporting one another.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the Public Health Officer and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, which has endorsed a COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

Regular public health updates will be posted to the city’s emergency dashboard at www.cityofenderby.com.

The City of Vernon activated similar changes to their operations Tuesday, also closing all recreation services and activating Level 2 of its EOC.

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus