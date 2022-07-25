City of Kelowna ‘playing with fire’

Kelowna firefighters were forced to fight fires with unsafe staffing levels, says the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Association.

Jason Picklyk, President of the association, said in a press release that the city requires another two staffed engine companies in order to comply with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1710 Standard.

He said that by NFPA standards, 28 firefighters should be on scene within eight minutes of notification. Picklyk said that on July 23, there were only 23 firefighters on duty, below the standard that was set.

Steve Brandel, now retired 20-year veteran of the Kelowna Fire Department, claims the city has approximately half of the minimum personnel recommended to fight a fire in any of the city’s high-rise buildings.

“How many wake up calls does it take to have the budgetary decision makers at city hall that they are playing with fire with the citizens of Kelowna and its visitor safety?” said Picklyk.

He also stated that the delays in response were compounded by the B.C. ambulance service being understaffed.

Picklyk said that over the weekend, firefighters had to put their safety at risk to make sure the public was safe.

