City of Kelowna remembers Brain Injury Awareness Month

June is Brain Injury Awareness Month in Canada, and the City of Kelowna is reminding residents with a little symbol.

On June 23, the city will light up the Spirit of Sails sculpture in blue to recognize the challenges faced by those affected by brain injury.

Non-profit organization BrainTrust Canada is urging residents to understand those living with brain injury and to work together so those affected with it can have access to rehabilitation and support.

The organization provides support and services to those living with acquired brain injuries and their caregivers to help improve their quality of life. BrainTrust also raises awareness about brain injury and concussion to reduce preventable injuries.

Currently, 180,000 British Columbians are living with brain injury. According to BrainTrust, there are 60 new cases of brain injury every day in the province.

“The incidence of brain injury is reaching epidemic proportions. Yet funding, resources, awareness, and research are not keeping pace with these rates,” the organization wrote in a statement.

BrainTrust said one of the simpler ways to reduce the risk of injury is to wear a helmet when cycling.

For more information on brain injuries, ways to prevent them and ways to support those affected by them, visit this site.

