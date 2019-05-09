file photo Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

The City of Kelowna has released its own statement regarding DropBike’s decision to not continue services in Kelowna.

On May 1 Dropbike bid a nice goodbye to Kelowna riders, and the Drop Mobility team blamed the City of Kelowna for its program’s termination.

According to a statement from Drop Mobility, who operated the DropBike program in Kelowna for six months, a misguided framework ultimately ended to the program not wishing to continue local operations.

READ MORE: It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

READ MORE: Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

“We are leaving because the regulatory framework developed by the City of Kelowna stands in clear opposition to our values of building long-lasting, sustainable organization that can serve residents of the City for the long-term,” said the statement.

“At the time of publication, the regulations had not yet been approved by Council. Council approved the proposed open permit program for new operators during its regular meeting on Monday, May 6,” said a press release from the City of Kelowna.

“It is important to note the new permit program does not affect the current licensing agreement with Dropbike to offer pedal bikeshare and use their haven locations. The City entered the license agreement with Dropbike in February 2018 for the duration of 18 months. As per the agreement, no exclusivity was granted and both parties have a 30-day out from the agreement without cause.”

The permit was being drafted to allow more vehicle types such as electric bikes and scooters not only bicycles.

Riders took over 35,000 trips with DropBike, and the company thanked the support they received from the users in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man facing 10 charges in Princeton armed kidnapping makes court appearance
Next story
B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Just Posted

Vernon players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge at Marshall

More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach

Hearing rescheduled due to more serious charges being added to Bryan McLachlan’s file

Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event on May 13

True Leaf Pet announces new president

Darcy Bomford resigned as President of True Leaf Pet Inc., but will continue as a director and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Pet Inc.

Greater Vernon Chamber calls for ongoing milfoil control

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has begun voicing concern that federal… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Most Read