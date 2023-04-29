Penticton’s Ellis Creek in 2018, after the city had warned of flooding. The city this weekend is monitoring snowmelt and the potential for flooding with temperatures on the rise. (Photo- Dustin Godfrey)

Penticton’s Ellis Creek in 2018, after the city had warned of flooding. The city this weekend is monitoring snowmelt and the potential for flooding with temperatures on the rise. (Photo- Dustin Godfrey)

City of Penticton monitors snow melt, potential flooding as temperatures rise

Public urged to avoid recreational activities like fishing and swimming this weekend

With temperatures on the rise, city officials in Penticton are urging the public to be aware of potential flooding.

The city says it is monitoring for the impact of snowmelt, with daytime highs expected to hit 29 C this weekend.

“As levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, being near creeks or other fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous,” the city writes in a press release.

They add that the public is advised to take caution and be aware of the following:

• Stay clear of fast-flowing creeks, rivers and potentially unstable banks

• Avoid activities like fishing, swimming, boating, or hiking near high-streamflow rivers or streams

• High streamflow can easily trap strong swimmers and increase the risk of drowning

The River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory on April 26, for B.C.’s Interior, including the Okanagan.

In its warning, they say temperatures are 10 C above normal on Saturday and expected to remain high on Sunday, April 30.

“At mid-elevations (approximately 900-1500m) snowpacks have ripened and are expected to respond with sharp rises in snowmelt rates over the weekend,” it reads.

Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal marks next week.

READ MORE: High temperatures in the Shuswap prompt warnings about rising water levels

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CityNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta’s two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Next story
Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection

Just Posted

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has announced its upcoming Murder in Peachland fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)
Murder mystery to raise funds for North Okanagan Arts Council

The Penticton Harlequins, blue, and Vernon Jackals, yellow, played to a 15-15 draw on Saturday, April 29, at McNicol Park in Penticton to open the new spring season. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Penticton Harlequins, Vernon Jackals collide on rugby pitch in season opener

Five cars were involved in a crash at 48th Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Five-car pileup slows traffic at Vernon intersection

Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned and refilled often to protect the little birds from bacteria and mould. (Karen Siemens photo)
Hummingbirds make their Okanagan homecoming