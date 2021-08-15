City of Penticton opens emergency centre for White Rock Lake evacuees

The centre is coordinating with the Okanagan Indian Band who issued an evacuation order Sunday

Helicopters and air tankers were protecting guard lines for the White Rock Lake fire Sunday, when OKIB issued an evacuation order. (Darren Wolf photo)

The city of Penticton has opened its emergency services reception centre to help those evacuated from Okanagan Indian Band land on Sunday due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

On Sunday, Aug. 15, at 4:30 p.m., the Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre issued an evacuation order due to the immediate danger to life and safety caused by White Rock Lake fire.

Penticton Emergency Support Services will host the reception centre and evacuees. The city of Penticton has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to support this effort.

To see the map of OKIB properties that were evacuated Sunday click here.

Members of the local RCMP, search and rescue and other applicable agencies are expediting the evacuation order.

If you require immediate emergency services please review the below information:

Emergency Support Services is only provided if your primary residence is one of the properties under evacuation order.

If you require Emergency Support Services (ESS), please register at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or by calling 1-800-585-9559.

Once you have your registration number, please call the OKIB-Penticton Reception Centre at 1-833-498-3770 and travel to the OKIB-Penticton Reception Centre. If you receive a voicemail, ESS are speaking with other evacuees so leave a brief message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

The OKIB-Penticton Reception center is located at 199 Ellis Street in downtown Penticton.

Forecasted winds have arrived Sunday with 60 km/h winds as the battle against the White Rock Lake wildfire continues.

