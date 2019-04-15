Flags at Salmon Arm City Hall were flying at half mast on Monday, April 15 in response to the tragic shooting at the Church of Christ on Sunday, which ended with one man being killed and another injured. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

City of Salmon Arm flags fly at half mast as city mourns church shooting victim

Mayor offers city’s support and condolences, commends professionalism of emergency personnel

The flags at Salmon Arm City Hall were flying at half mast Monday morning.

On behalf of the city, Mayor Alan Harrison expressed his condolences and support for the families, the church congregation and all residents who have been shaken by Sunday’s tragedy. He also commended emergency personnel for their professionalism and for helping residents to feel safe.

A 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody Sunday after a man with a gun entered the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday morning, April 14, during a bible session. One man, Gordon Parmenter, 78, was left dead and another injured.

Harrison provided a written statement from the city:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred in a sacred place of worship. Our city is in shock and mourning.

“Our thoughts turn first to the family, friends and congregation for their anguish and loss. We uphold you with our deepest condolences and a commitment of support in the days ahead.

“We extend our gratitude to our first responders – RCMP, firefighters, paramedics and air ambulance medics. Their professional response was critical to securing the area and restoring safety. A person of interest has been detained, and the RCMP advise that there is no risk to public safety, nor is the shooting believed to be religiously motivated.

“Together, we will remember the events of this day, finding comfort in the courage, compassion and resilience of our community. Please, take care.”

