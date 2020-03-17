City of Vernon activates emergency operations centre amid COVID-19 spread

Level 2 of emergency operations centre framework activated

The City of Vernon has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to allow for coordinated response efforts during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Level 2 of the EOC has been activated. There are three levels to choose from depending on the emergency. Level 1 covers small-scale, localized events where site responders need support. Level three is reserved for large-scale events that may have major impacts to the city.

Level 2 of the EOC is used for medium-sized events impacting parts of the city – where Vernon finds itself currently.

“Activating the EOC allows the Corporation to maintain operations and care for impacted individuals in an effective and efficient manner,” the city said in a release Tuesday, March 17.

On Monday, March 16, the EOC closed a number of facilities in order to help curb the spread of the virus. Those facilities include the following:

  • Vernon Recreation Centre
  • Vernon Aquatic Centre
  • Dogwood Gym
  • Creekside Conference Centre (Auditorium)
  • Halina 50+ Activity Centre
  • Priest Valley Arena
  • Priest Valley Gym
  • Vernon Boxing Club
  • Kal Tire Place
  • Kal Tire Place North
  • Lakers Clubhouse

The Interior Health Authority remains the lead agency in response to the community impact of COVID-19 in the region.

The city encourages residents to go directly to health authorities’ websites including the B.C. Ministry of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada to receive the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in Canada.

