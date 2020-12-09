Before and after images of the City of Vernon’s upgrades to 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Highway 97. (Contributed)

Before and after images of the City of Vernon’s upgrades to 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Highway 97. (Contributed)

City of Vernon completes $18 million worth of infrastructure projects in 2020

Council has approved another $18.1 million in capital projects in 2021

2020 has been a busy year of construction for the City of Vernon.

On Dec. 4, a major north-south corridor reopened to traffic as work was completed on Pleasant Valley Road, between 48th Avenue and BX Creek. The project added a new storm sewer main and outfall into BX Creek, road reconstruction, new curbs, gutters and a multi-use path, and safety improvements at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and 48th.

“We are incredibly proud of the construction work that took place in Vernon this year,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“In the midst of global disruption and a lot of economic uncertainty caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city managed to keep on track and on pace with more than $18-million in infrastructure renewal and improvement projects we had planned this year. Not only did this work revitalize critical infrastructure, but it also helped support our local economy, and added new and improved active transportation routes to support a more sustainable and healthy future for our community.”

On top of the Pleasant Valley Road project, other major 2020 projects included:

  • 48th Avenue (between 29th St and HWY 97): new drainage culvert and storm outfall, road improvements to address seasonal localized flooding, new multi-use pathway and curbing, and a new transit bus access to the Village Green Shopping Centre.
  • 32nd Avenue (between 33rd St and 35th St): rehabilitation of water main, storm and sanitary sewer utilities, sidewalk replacement, road rehabilitation, and a new traffic signal at 32nd Ave and 34th St.
  • 29th Street and 30th Street (between 37th Ave and 41st Ave): a new road through the former Civic Arena site, rehabilitation of sanitary, storm and road infrastructure, a new multi-use pathway, and a double roundabout – to be completed in spring 2021.
  • 25th Avenue (between 28th Ave and VWRC): installation of a new high strength waste sanitary sewer main using directional drilling.
  • 25th Avenue/Okanagan Landing Road (between Tronson Road and VWRC): twinning of a sewer force main using directional drilling – to be completed in 2021.
  • Polson Park: pedestrian and cyclist trail upgrade to multi-use pathway in the south end of the park.
  • Okanagan Landing Road (between Lakeshore Rd and Paddlewheel Park): multi-use pathway upgrades and installation of concrete barriers to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety.
  • 15th Street/Middleton Way: installation of a multi-use pathway between Kosmina Road and HWY 6.
  • Eastside Road, Tronson Road and Crosby Road: Rock slope stabilization work.

Asset management and public infrastructure needs have been addressed through the city’s rolling four-year capital plan, meaning some of this past year’s work was part of a multi-year strategy — including the rehabilitation of 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

Due to unseasonable cold weather this fall, paving on the 29th/30th Street corridor at 39th Avenue could not be completed this year. The construction zone will remain closed to through traffic until paving can be done in the spring, to avoid material damage from snow plowing and vehicles on the unpaved surface.

Council endorsed the 2021 budget last week, and to help reduce the overall budget increase council chose to pause the ongoing 1.9 per cent infrastructure levy for one year. As Mayor Cumming explains, this means there will be no increase to the capital budget next year.

“However, the City still has more than $18-million worth of capital projects ready to go for 2021, which will continue to renew and replace aging infrastructure, enhance transportation safety, and support our local economy as we move towards a period of recovery,” Cumming said.

For more information on the city’s capital works projects and the ongoing infrastructure levy, visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

READ MORE: COVID-19 closes Vernon council meetings to public

READ MORE: Westside home fire a total loss, not suspicious

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drivinginfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery
Next story
Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Just Posted

Kendra Scarrott and her artwork titled, Palimpsest, which will hang outside the chemistry lab at Coldstream’s Okanagan College. Scarrott created the work in memory of adult basic education teach Donna Leigh Goodman, who taught Scarrott and who passed away in 2018. (Okanagan College photo)
Vernon college student creates tribute to instructor

Artwork honours memory of Okanagan College adult basic education teacher Donna Leigh Goodwin

Local seniors worried about the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new dog licensing program shouldn’t be, as one RDNO official says the registration process is ‘easy peasy.’ (Photo submitted)
Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Regional district assures all residents, particularly seniors, registration process is simple

Before and after images of the City of Vernon's upgrades to 48th Avenue between 29th Street and Highway 97. (Contributed)
City of Vernon completes $18 million worth of infrastructure projects in 2020

Council has approved another $18.1 million in capital projects in 2021

The Prince George Citizen’s front-page story on Dec. 14, 1970, was how a gunman entered the CKPG television and radio station looking for the Toronto Maple Leafs game his son was playing. The man, identified as Roy Spencer of Fort St. James, was killed in a shootout with police outside the studio. Vernon’s Carole Fawcett was working at the station that night. (Prince George Citizen photo)
Vernon columnist recalls 10 minutes of terror in TV studio

Carole Fawcett was working at CKPG in Prince George 50 years ago when a gunman entered the studio

The Lumby OAP Hall had a new roof installed in the summer of 2019. (Facebook)
Lumby seniors provided computer access to visit loved ones virtually this Christmas

Volunteers at the Lumby OAP Hall are setting up computers for commmunity use during the pandemic

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

The Salmon Arm Observer’s Jim Elliot dukes it out with Wade Stewart during the inaugural Hit2Fit charity boxing event at Westgate Public Market in 2017. (File photo)
U.S. ticket seller leaves Shuswap non-profit society owing money

Boxing for Wellness Society fundraising to cover tickets sold for cancelled Hit2Fit event

Flight of beer
Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at popular Penticton brewery

Cannery Brewing said one staff member who didn’t work with public is self isolating

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Lisa Edgecombe raised $37,000 for three causes in Kelowna and Edmonton. (Her International)
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place jump to 28 on Tuesday.
BREAKING: Case count at Oliver care home jumps to 28

Penticton’s Village by the Station adds one more COVID case for a total of three

Most Read