City of Vernon conducting sewer upgrades

The City of Vernon is advising motorists that a portion of 31st Street (between 45th and 48th Avenues) will be temporarily closed to through traffic, while sanitary sewer upgrades are conducted in the area.

The road will be accessible to local traffic only, starting Wednesday, Feb. 17 (today). The work is anticipated to be complete by Feb. 26. Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

