The City of Vernon’s decision to reduce the hours of the Portland Loo less than a month after installation does not sit well with one councillor. (City of Vernon photo)

City of Vernon cuts Portland Loo hours

Facility now only open until 8 p.m.; council looks at adjusting schedule

Closing the city’s new downtown public washroom an hour earlier than advertised defeats the purpose of having the facility, according to Vernon Coun. Dalvir Nahal.

City of Vernon manager of building services Mike Beauregard disagrees.

The newly installed Portland Loo, at the intersection of 35th Street and Coldstream Avenue, opened in early October with a city news release stating it would be open for community use from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When she asked what time the bathroom closed, and was told by Beauregard 8 p.m., Nahal questioned the move.

“I thought the purpose was so we didn’t have people defecating on business owners’ properties,” Nahal said. “Doesn’t closing it at 8 p.m. defeat that purpose?”

Beauregard didn’t think so, saying the city is still experimenting about what times will work and what won’t work for the washroom.

“The concern is that individuals will take it over and lock themselves in at night,” Beauregard said. “The hours can be extended. Right now, security is there at opening (7 a.m.) and closing.”

City director of operation services Shirley Koenig said the loo is cleaned two-to-three times daily, but will not be staffed to clean overnight.

“We’re seeing/watching how often it will need to be cleaned and we can adjust our schedule for that,” said Koenig, adding she didn’t think the intention of the facility was to ever leave it open 24-7.

READ MORE: State of the art loo installed in Vernon

“If that’s what council wishes, we can reconsider.”

Koenig said the facility is a stainless steel building that can be hosed down and doesn’t require the same level of cleaning as the ones over by the downtown bus terminus (3000-block 31st Avenue).

Coun. Scott Anderson, who along with Coun. Brian Quiring sat on the city’s Activate Safety Task Force, said the committee’s recommendation of installing a facility near downtown was to stop people from defecating in doorways.

“I was quite shocked to learn it’s closed at 8 p.m.,” Anderson said. “There’s not a great public demand for shoppers to have somewhere to go. This was recommended specifically for this reason.”

Quiring wondered if the loo hours could correspond to those of city bylaw officers, who are on the job until 11 p.m. to Nov. 15, and then until 10 p.m. through to the spring.

Staff told council if they wish to move toward different hours than what was adopted through the funding provided, they would come back and tell them what the impact on resources would be.

“I think the idea was to clean them and get them closed up at nighttime so they’re ready in the morning,” said Patti Bridal, the city’s director of corporate services. “If you want to add another task and some resource challenges with having them opened later, we’d need to bring that back for you.”

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down
Next story
Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Just Posted

City of Vernon cuts Portland Loo hours

Facility now only open until 8 p.m.; council looks at adjusting schedule

Rockabilly and zombies merge for good cause in Vernon

Living Independent Vernon to host Halloween dance to raise funds

North Okanagan salmon expert supports calls for change in salmon management

A North Okanagan salmon expert supports the Federation’s call to move away from net fishing

Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

Vernon Students’ Association hosts forum to discuss important youth issues, minority government

Vernon porta-potties reinstalment flushed

Portable washroom in Linear Park vetoed by council after learning of threats with needles, vandalism

Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff

The Okanagan Mixoff takes place Nov. 7 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down

Trial delayed again because Ronald Teneycke failed to elect his choice of trial

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Most Read