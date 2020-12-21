City of Vernon flushing sewer downtown

Work will run 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. on 31st Street between 28th and 32nd Avenues

The City of Vernon will undertake some infrastructure work in the downtown core this week. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is advising the public of a sanitary sewer main flushing project that will require overnight work on a portion of 31st Street this week.

Part of the project includes CCTV inspection of the infrastructure, which means work needs to be done when there is minimum flow moving through the sewer system.

Crews will be flushing and conducting the CCTV work on 31st Street between 28th and 32nd Avenues. The work will take place between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. each workday.

While flushing is taking place, residents in the surrounding area may hear some noise. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

