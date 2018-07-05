City of Vernon hands over remaining O’Keefe Ranch funds

Ranch requested portion of remaining budget money; city voted to turn it all over

Seeing nothing but positive changes at the popular attraction, a Vernon councillor motioned to grant O’Keefe Ranch the remainder of city funds owed for 2018.

Ranch transition manager Sherrilee Franks approached council asking for $25,000 of the $44,902 still owed to the ranch from the city from its 2018 budget. The city is providing $100,000 this year, and the city-owned ranch has already received $50,000.

Coun. Scott Anderson, council’s representative to the ranch, said the organization has finished all requirements for the city grant and didn’t see any point in having the ranch come to council a third time to request the remaining funds.

RELATED: Cowboy entertainment returns to O’Keefe Ranch

“I’ve been working with these folks for some time, and I’ve seen a huge change on the board,” said Anderson. “With (consultant Linda) Dr. McGrew’s help, Sherrilee’s input, city support and help from the board itself, I’ve seen it turn from a working board into a real management board.

“I’m just thrilled with the speed and competence of which its moved forward.”

Franks stepped down from the ranch board to assume the role of transition manager for the ranch. She helps assist with changes and implementing McGrew’s strategic plan for the facility, which Franks said the board unanimously approved on June 14.

The ranch opened, as per usual, on Mother’s Day, with more guests this year than last. Father’s Day events drew 500 guests and, as Franks pointed out, the summer will be busy.

“Our yoga with goats has sold out,” she said. “July 6 (today) is our first cowboy dinner. The summertime corn maze will open next week. July 22 is our first family water fun day. Aug. 19 is our country fair family day. Murder mysteries are set for Sept. 7 and 8 and our gala will be Sept. 15.”

The popular fall event, the Field of Screams, will return and will open Oct. 13.

Every weekend in July and August at the ranch will feature old-fashioned games, plain air art classes and craft Saturdays.

Franks also requested two other things from council: that bakery food services be allowed in the gift shop and around the grounds, and that bee hives be permitted around the site.

Both were unanimously approved by council.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck
Next story
Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX

Friday is the last day to register your kids as ‘courtesy’ riders in the Vernon School District

Vernon council endorses Kids Ride Free program

Program part of amendment to city’s new chart or free transit policy

Vernon Public Art Gallery ready for annual art auction fundraiser

Tickets now available for Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts July

City of Vernon hands over remaining O’Keefe Ranch funds

Ranch requested portion of remaining budget money; city voted to turn it all over

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Okanagan Landing general store reborn

Closed General Store has reopened as Saucie’s By the Lake Pizzeria & General Store.

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

Most Read