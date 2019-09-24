City of Vernon hosts open house on Turtle Mountain landscape care

After debates with the residents, the city will host open house to generate ideas

Turtle Mountain residents and Vernon council are trying to establish a new landscape maintenance design and care program for the neighbourhood. A public open house will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grey Canal parking lot on Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon is looking for public input on the boulevard landscaping for the Turtle Mountain area.

Residents are invited to provide feedback on three landscaping options at an open house that will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Grey Canal parking lot on Turtle Mountain Boulevard.

A review is now being done to find a balance between the current landscaping and a standard more consistent with the rest of the city.

If you’re unable to attend the open house or need for more information, please visit www.EngageVernon.ca to take the survey or download background reports.

