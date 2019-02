City wants public input as it updates its policy surrounding food trucks and other mobile vendors

The City of Vernon wants to hear your thoughts about its mobile vending policy.

The city is updating the policy to support the vibrancy of public spaces and attract more users to different areas within the city, including downtown and in parks.

“The results and feedback received on mobile vending will help to update the permitting process this year,” said communications officer Nick Nilsen.

“Mobile vending, including food trucks, is a growing retail sector so it’s important that the city’s policy is reviewed to reflect all of our community’s interests.”

RELATED: City of Vernon encourages mobile vending applications

The survey will be online until March 10 at www.engagevernon.ca.

Take the survey and tell the city your thoughts. The survey is also available in paper copy at the Community Service Building located at 3001 – 32nd Avenue.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.