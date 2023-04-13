The City of Vernon is taking applications from organizations for Council Discretionary Grants. (City of Vernon Photo).

City of Vernon offers council discretionary grant funding

Applications for funding from groups who make Vernon a great place to live must be in by May 1

The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the city.

Applications are now being accepted for the Council Discretionary Grant program. The awarding of grants is solely within council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to download and application form, please visit www.vernon.ca/councilgrant.

Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4 p.m., Monday, May 1.

