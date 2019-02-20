City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

For those who need a visual reminder where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash at Marshall Field, the City of Vernon has provided a map.

City council made a resolution earlier this month to continue to suspend enforcement of Animal Regulation and Animal Pound Bylaw #5252 in relation to dogs off-leash at Marshall Field. This resolution applies to the area hatched in yellow and marked OFF-LEASH on the attached map.

The off-leash area is between the playing fields and Vernon Creek and includes the parking lot at Lakers Clubhouse and a portion of the east parking lot near the ball diamond. The off-leash policy is in force until further notice.

RELATED: City temporily suspends off-leash enforcement at Vernon park

Dogs are not permitted on the playing fields nor in the Disc Golf area north of Lakers Clubhouse. These areas are hatched in red on the attached map. Exclusion of dogs not in these areas will be enforced.

Finally, the ON-LEASH areas include the paved multi-use urban trail that parallels Okanagan Landing Road, the gravel paths that parallel Cummins Road, as well as a short connector trail From Lakeshore Road to the footbridge at the north end of the last pond of the Disc Golf course.

RELATED: Dog owners call for off-leash area at popular Vernon sports facility

Dog walkers are asked to observe these restrictions and ensure their dogs are kept on leash until they reach the off leash area.

“The city has committed to public engagement, an environmental assessment and an assessment of the amenities at Marshall Fields to identify options for consideration of an off-leash dog area in Marshall Field,” said city communications officer Nick Nilsen.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken
Next story
2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

Just Posted

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

Lack of NHL teams participating led to the cancellation, may return in future years

City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Vernon needle clean-up program starts in spring

Folks on Spokes will take calls on discarded needles and come and take them away safely

Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

No shushing for this kids show

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Experts urge caution after 10 human-triggered avalanches across B.C.

One man is still stuck after avalanche on south coast

Most Read