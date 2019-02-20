City of Vernon provides off-, on-leash dog-walking guidance map

Marshall Field has areas where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash

For those who need a visual reminder where you can and can’t walk dogs off-leash at Marshall Field, the City of Vernon has provided a map.

City council made a resolution earlier this month to continue to suspend enforcement of Animal Regulation and Animal Pound Bylaw #5252 in relation to dogs off-leash at Marshall Field. This resolution applies to the area hatched in yellow and marked OFF-LEASH on the attached map.

The off-leash area is between the playing fields and Vernon Creek and includes the parking lot at Lakers Clubhouse and a portion of the east parking lot near the ball diamond. The off-leash policy is in force until further notice.

Dogs are not permitted on the playing fields nor in the Disc Golf area north of Lakers Clubhouse. These areas are hatched in red on the attached map. Exclusion of dogs not in these areas will be enforced.

Finally, the ON-LEASH areas include the paved multi-use urban trail that parallels Okanagan Landing Road, the gravel paths that parallel Cummins Road, as well as a short connector trail From Lakeshore Road to the footbridge at the north end of the last pond of the Disc Golf course.

Dog walkers are asked to observe these restrictions and ensure their dogs are kept on leash until they reach the off leash area.

“The city has committed to public engagement, an environmental assessment and an assessment of the amenities at Marshall Fields to identify options for consideration of an off-leash dog area in Marshall Field,” said city communications officer Nick Nilsen.



