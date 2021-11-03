City of Vernon rakes in leaves pick-up

The City of Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program will be handled by Waste Connections of Canada on designated garbage days from Nov. 15-19. (Pixabay photo)

The City of Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program will take place Nov. 15-19.

Waste Connections of Canada will provide curbside collection of leaves and garden refuse to coincide with regular garbage collection days. In order to take part in the program, residents are reminded to use clear plastic bags.

City of Vernon residents may put out an unlimited number of clear bags before 7 a.m. on their designated day, at the same location as their regular garbage collection site.

Please keep the following in mind:

• All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible;

• Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up;

• All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual two bags or container quota;

• Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours will not be picked up.

As you tidy the yard and collect leaves, the city asks that nothing be raked into the street as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers.

For further information or to report missed pick-ups, please visit vernon.ca/leaf-pickup or call 250-549-6757.

