City of Vernon receives wildfire expenses payback

More than $500K coming to city coffers after 2021 wildfire season

The City of Vernon has been reimbursed by B.C. Wildfire Services for setting up a camp at Kin Race Track for firefighters from across the province battling the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (Morning Star file photo)

The City of Vernon will be reimbursed more than half a million dollars for expenses incurred during the 2021 wildfire season.

The city will receive $556,953.

More than half of that – $280,083 – comes from Emergency Management BC for the White Rock Lake wildfire hazard and evacuee hosting.

From B.C. Wildfire Services, the city will receive $243,644 for Predator Ridge Fire Hall temporary staffing, and another $33,226 for the Kin Race Track site preparation for hosting a temporary staging base.

