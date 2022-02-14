City of Vernon receives wildfire expenses payback

The City of Vernon will be reimbursed more than half a million dollars for expenses incurred during the 2021 wildfire season.
The city will receive $556,953.
More than half of that – $280,083 – comes from Emergency Management BC for the White Rock Lake wildfire hazard and evacuee hosting.
From B.C. Wildfire Services, the city will receive $243,644 for Predator Ridge Fire Hall temporary staffing, and another $33,226 for the Kin Race Track site preparation for hosting a temporary staging base.
