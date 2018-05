Effective Tuesday; had been in place since mid-April

Load restrictions for all City of Vernon roads have been removed effective Tuesday.

The restrictions limiting loads to 70 per cent of legal axle weight were put in place on April 17 and have now been removed.

For further information, contact James Rice, manager of public works at 250-550-3600 or e-mail opsreception@vernon.ca.



