City of Vernon rolling out two overnight road re-paving projects

A new couple of road re-paving projects are being rolled out by the City of Vernon this week.

Construction will take place overnight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) to reduce impact to motorists travelling during the day.

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, re-paving will begin on 48th Avenue between 24th Street and Anderson Way. Re-paving of this area is expected to take approximately five nights and should be complete by the morning of Sept. 3.

Starting Tuesday, August 30, re-paving will begin on 34th Street between 25th Avenue and Okanagan Avenue. Re-paving of this area is expected to take approximately three nights and should be complete by the morning of Sept. 2.

Motorists traveling in the area are reminded to follow all traffic control devices and to slow down. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the projects.

