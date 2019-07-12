City of Vernon: Safe to resume swimming at Kin Beach

Staff lifted the water quality advisory just in time for the weekend on July 12

City of Vernon staff have removed the ‘no swimming’ signs at Kin Beach, just in time for the weekend.

The warning signs were taken down on July 12 after Interior Health confirmed that water samples taken from the beach had an allowable bacteria count.

According to Kendra Kryszak, city manager of parks and public spaces, Interior Health confirmed the water quality around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, based on the results of sampling done on July 8.

“Kin Beach is open to the public and it is safe to resume swimming,” Kryszak said.

No swimming signs were put up at the beach on July 2, near the washroom and bridge, after Interior Health found unacceptable levels of E. coli in the water.

While Kryszak said city staff have not confirmed the cause of the E. coli levels, a city release on July 5 said the water quality advisory was being issued, in part, due to adverse weather conditions.

