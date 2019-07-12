City of Vernon: Safe to resume swimming at Kin Beach

Staff lifted the water quality advisory just in time for the weekend on July 12

City of Vernon staff have removed the ‘no swimming’ signs at Kin Beach, just in time for the weekend.

The warning signs were taken down on July 12 after Interior Health confirmed that water samples taken from the beach had an allowable bacteria count.

According to Kendra Kryszak, city manager of parks and public spaces, Interior Health confirmed the water quality around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, based on the results of sampling done on July 8.

“Kin Beach is open to the public and it is safe to resume swimming,” Kryszak said.

No swimming signs were put up at the beach on July 2, near the washroom and bridge, after Interior Health found unacceptable levels of E. coli in the water.

While Kryszak said city staff have not confirmed the cause of the E. coli levels, a city release on July 5 said the water quality advisory was being issued, in part, due to adverse weather conditions.

READ MORE: No swimming at Kin Beach


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic moving after collision near Vernon’s Seaton Secondary
Next story
B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Just Posted

City of Vernon: Safe to resume swimming at Kin Beach

Staff lifted the water quality advisory just in time for the weekend on July 12

Traffic moving after collision near Vernon’s Seaton Secondary

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, July 12

Air Force officer from Vernon will march in the Netherlands

Lieut. Valair hopes to walk in her grandfather’s footsteps over four days in Nijmegen

On track to landing a legacy

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: The long wait for the recreational evolution of the Kin Race Track site is going to be even longer

Family restores 63-year-old Vernon boat to original glory

Former fire chief Fred Little built boat at his house for under $400 in 1955

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

14,147 signatures to oppose BC Housing project in Kelowna

A petition against the McCurdy house in Rutland exceeds target

Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Car seat donated to NeighbourLink Summerland

In previous years, couple had donated bicycles to community organization

In photos: Fin de Fiesta transports audience through music and dance

Flamenco troupe to perform at Kelowna’s Black Box theatre on July 14

Most Read