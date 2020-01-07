City of Vernon seeks public’s thoughts on child care space

Two public sessions to be held on Jan. 14 as part of city’s Child Care Space Action Plan

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is asking for the community’s input as it develops a plan to bring more child care space to the area.

The Vernon Recreation Centre will host two information and consultation sessions on Tuesday, Jan. 14 – one from 2-4 p.m. and another from 7-9 p.m. to accommodate daytime and evening schedules.

A community survey was conducted in November 2019 to gather data about the present and future child care needs in the Greater Vernon Area. The survey was an early step in an action plan that will guide policies supporting the creation or expansion of child care facilities over the next 10 years.

The upcoming sessions will include the early findings of that survey and give attendees a chance to discuss areas of need and potential solutions.

Research has shown there is a growing shortage of quality childcare that is affordable and convenient for families throughout British Columbia.

The Childcare Space Action Plan will provide guidance for community policies that support the creation and/or expansion of childcare facilities over the next 10 years.

The sessions are open to current service providers, support organizations and the general public. Attendees are encouraged to discuss the type of child care needed as well as the locations in need.

Stay up-to-date on the project at engageVernon.ca.

