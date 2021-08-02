The City of Vernon has established an Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Dogwood Gym inside the Vernon Recreation Centre for evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (City of Vernon/contributed)

The City of Vernon has established an Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Dogwood Gym inside the Vernon Recreation Centre for evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (City of Vernon/contributed)

City of Vernon sets up reception centre for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees

Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym inside the Vernon Recreation Centre

The City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre is set up to receive residents who are being evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Fire (#K61884) and are being directed to register in Vernon.

The Reception Centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre (3409-35th Avenue).

All evacuees should register online with the ESS Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca.

“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible,” said the city. “Take pets with you if you can.”

If you require services, please visit the Vernon ESS Reception Centre. The Reception Centre is open Monday, Aug. 2.

The City of Armstrong, along with the Township of Spallumcheen, have activated Emergency Social Services (ESS) support for evacuees as well.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition Fairgrounds will be utilized to assist those that have been impacted by these evacuations.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance in respecting the privacy of those affected and are asking the public to use other municipal properties and parks at this time,” said City of Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith.

For more information on the evacuation orders, please contact each Regional District or First Nations Band office directly.

For more information on this fire and other fires in BC please go to www.bcwildfire.ca or call 1-888-336-7378.

For more information and updates regarding the White Rock Lake Fire and Evacuation Orders and Alerts, please visit the following pages:

Regional District of North Okanagan

Okanagan Indian Band

BC Wildfire Service

NOTE: This story was updated again at 12:24 p.m., fixing address for Dogwood Gym

NOTE: This story was updated at 10:47 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, to include information about City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen also establishing ESS reception centre

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kelowna International Airport flights cancelled due to White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation orders, alerts for Westside as White Rock Lake wildfire grows


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland
Next story
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

Just Posted

The North Westside Transfer Station is closed due to an evacuation order affecting Westshore Estates, so users are now asked to go to the Traders Cove Transfer Station. (Black Press - file photo)
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

The White Rock Lake Wildfire near Westwold grew some more overnight Monday, Aug. 2, but also got some help from Mother Nature. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Sunday rain offers reprieve to White Rock Lake wildfire

The Dogwood Gymnasium inside the Vernon Recreation Centre has been established by the City of Vernon as an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre for evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)
City of Vernon sets up reception centre for White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees