City of Vernon sets up sandbagging stations

Sand and sandbags have been made available as creek levels rise

The City of Vernon has set up a pair of sandbagging stations to prepare for possible flooding as creek levels rise.

Spring freshets are causing creeks to rise, and city crews are currently working to remove debris and blockages to maintain creek flow.

Residents can access sand and sandbags at the following two locations:

1. Behind City Yards off Pleasant Valley Road (1900 — 48 Avenue)

2. Kin Racetrack parking lot (3445 — 43 Avenue)

Under normal circumstances people could fill sandbags in tandem, but the city asks that residents adhere to physical distancing measures in light of COVID-19.

COVID-19 modifications to sandbagging include:

  • Have one person fill one bag at a time, unless you are working with someone from your own household. It may take longer, but is required to comply with directions from the Provincial Health Officer
  • In general, workers at the bagging and berm building site should keep a distance of two metres (six feet) from one another
  • One worker places sandbags, while one worker loads the wheelbarrow and delivers sand

More information on guidelines for safe practices for sandbagging during COVID-19 can be found on the City of Vernon website.

Most Read