The City of Vernon has commenced a drainage rehabilitation project at the BX Creek crossing on 42nd Avenue off 32nd Street. This will result in a road closure until September. (City of Vernon photo)

City of Vernon starts drainage project on BX Creek

Crossing at 42nd Avenue has deteriorating storm calvert that is being repaired

A drainage rehabilitation project is underway at the BX Creek crossing on 42nd Avenue, between 32nd Street (Highway 97) and 33rd Street.

The project will address approximately 21 metres of deteriorating storm culvert, which has required ongoing emergency works to take place. The work is anticipated to be complete in late September, and during construction, the BX Creek flow will be bypassed.

The city would like to advise motorists that 42nd Avenue will be closed to through traffic during construction. Vehicles are encouraged to access 32nd Street from 43rd Avenue. However, pedestrian access will be maintained.

This project is funded by the city’s 1.9 per cent infrastructure levy program and is part of the 2021 Capital Works Project plan.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
The City of Vernon has commenced a drainage rehabilitation project at the BX Creek crossing on 42nd Avenue off 32nd Street. This will result in a road closure until September. (City of Vernon photo)
