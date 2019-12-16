City of Vernon strikes new deal with CUPE

Agreement will see incremental wage increases of two per cent a year over five years.

CUPE Local 626 and the City of Vernon have ratified a five-year collective agreement that will run through 2023.

“Council would like to express appreciation for the hard work of both negotiating teams in concluding bargaining and in reaching this reasoned five year collective agreement,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said. “Council values the outstanding work that our employees contribute to the success of our community and look forward to continued positive working relationships.”

The agreement will see incremental wage increases of two per cent a year over five years.

The agreement also contains “small adjustments and several housekeeping changes throughout,” the statement from the city reads.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
