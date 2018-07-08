City of Vernon to survey ‘hidden professionals’

People who work remotely or out of non-traditional office space considered hidden professionals

The City of Vernon is seeking the input of people who work remotely or out of non-traditional office space to learn how to better support these “hidden professionals.”

The hidden professional movement is on the rise globally and the City wants to gain a fuller understanding of this existing cluster of professionals in order to better assist them and to quantify their socio-economic contributions to the region.

“We know there are people who live in our community that are making significant contributions and who are often exporting their services and bringing new money into our economy,” said Kevin Poole, Vernon’s manager of economic development and tourism. “We’re conducting this research to measure these contributions while gaining a full understanding of how business support agencies can better meet their needs.”

Poole said as Vernon is already well positioned to attract and retain this type of professional, the City wants to make sure they’re doing all they can to this end.

“The City recognizes that this group presents an emerging economic opportunity,” Poole said. “People choose Vernon for a variety of reasons, from lifestyle to climate, recreation amenities to our fibre optic capabilities, just to name a few.”

The City of Vernon has partnered with Urban Systems Ltd. to conduct research regarding the region’s hidden professionals. Urban Systems is coming to the table to pilot the research and identify these individuals.

“The needs of these hidden professionals are often different than other traditional home-based businesses and it’s important to draw that distinction between the groups,” said Wayne Robert, management consultant of Urban Systems. “Often, we see that there is a large social aspect that needs to be fulfilled. It’s important to find ways to manifest an inclusive work environment that truly supports them and keeps them in the community. This sometimes requires thinking outside the box of a traditional suite of business needs or services.”

Hidden professionals are asked complete the survey at www.vernon.ca/hidden-professional-survey.

Related: FortisBC hits Vernon streets to help small businesses

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan Good Food Box gets financial boost
Next story
Borehole drilling planned in Vernon July 12

Just Posted

City of Vernon to survey ‘hidden professionals’

People who work remotely or out of non-traditional office space considered hidden professionals

North Okanagan Good Food Box gets financial boost

RDNO donates to help with startup, administrative costs

Artists showcase their stuff with paper installations in Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery has two exhibitions this summer

Vernon woman dead after being struck by commercial vehicle on bridge

Kamloops RCMP said the woman wandered onto Peterson Creek Bridge ‘at the last minute’

Free Slurpees for everyone in the Okanagan

7-Eleven is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

What it felt like to fly

Morning Star reporter leaps out of plane at the Great Canadian Freefall Festival in Vernon.

Borehole drilling planned in Vernon July 12

Work will slow traffic flow at two locations

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Time Winery names director of marketing

Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton

PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Kelowna hosted the night of action for a second year in a row

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Most Read