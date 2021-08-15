City of Vernon trash cans to be used as water buckets in select areas

Four areas of OK Landing - including three on evac alert - may use newly delivered bins for filling with water to help with fires

Four selected areas of Vernon – three of which are under evacuation alerts – may temporarily use their newly delivered City of Vernon waste disposal cans to fill three-quarters of the way full with water to help with wildfires. (City of Vernon photo)

Some Vernon areas can temporarily use their new garbage carts to help with wildfires.

The City of Vernon has started to deliver new 240L garbage carts to residences across Vernon for a transition to automated residential waste collection. When residents receive their new cart, they are asked to start using it for automated waste collection immediately.

But in light of the ongoing wildfire situation, some portions of Vernon have been offered a temporary alternative use of the new carts. These residences are located in the wildland urban interface and could be at higher risk of having spot fires develop. They include Canadian Lakeview Estates; Adventure Bay; the southwest portion of Tronson Road; and Eastside Road.

“Residents in those four specified areas may choose to roll the new carts to the end of their driveways and fill them with water for quick and easy access for themselves and neighbours,” said the city in a release. “If you choose to use the cart for water, please only fill it three-quarters of the way to avoid damaging the cart, leave the cart lid open, and include a smaller bucket for easy water transfer.”

Residents being offered this option have received a letter detailing specifics of this recommendation.

All other residents in Vernon are asked to use the new carts for waste collection only.

“If a cart filled with water is unknowingly lifted by the automated waste collection truck, it can damage the truck and the cart,” said the city.

If residents in other portions of the city would like to use a different container for water (such as their old garbage cart or can), please ensure the container is clearly marked or the lid is open for this purpose.

As of the time of this media release Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, an Evacuation Alert remains in place for Canadian Lakeview Estates, Adventure Bay and a portion of Tronson Road. Properties on Eastside Road are not currently under Evacuation Alert, but this offer for water bin use is being made out of an abundance of caution due to it being a heavily treed area.

The city thanks all residents for their assistance with this transition to automated residential waste collection. For more information about the program, please visit vernon.ca/residentialgarbage.

