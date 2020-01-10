City offers prep tips ahead of snowy weekend in Vernon

Snowfall and cold weather warnings issued

The City of Vernon is reaching out to thank residents for their hard work in shovelling sidewalks as the snow continues to fall and for their patience as city crews work to clear roads in major winter storms.

Environment Canada is calling for an additional 10-20 centimetres of snow by this evening and more flurry action is expected over the weekend.

To increase safety in the neighbourhood, the city is reminding residents to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours of the snowfall’s end and pile it on grass areas where possible — never around fire hydrants, bus stops or drains.

City staff suggest piling snow to the left of the driveway (when facing the property) to increase visibility when leaving from it ensuring the road is safer for other motorists. When clearing driveways, snow is not to be pushed onto the street.

Whenever possible, the city is reminding motorists to park off the street to allow space for snow plows to work.

Along with Environment Canada’s snowfall warning, the national weather agency is forecasting lows of -19 C Sunday night and expects mercury will drop further Monday.

To stay safe in the cold, check forecasts before going outside — paying special attention to temperature and wind chill. If planning to venture outside, plan ahead, limit time outdoors and dress in layers with a wind-resistant outer layer. Cover all exposed skin with proper winter attire, including toques, mittens and a scarf.

Seek medical attention immediately if signs of frostbite and hypothermia become evident.

