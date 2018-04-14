City on flood watch

The City of Vernon is preparing for possible weekend flooding; EOC staff are on standby

The City of Vernon is preparing for possible flooding on the weekend and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) staff are on standby.

The current long-range weather forecast from Environment Canada indicates rainfall in the region and the potential for high-flow conditions is likely. The city will continue to monitor weather forecasts, water levels of creeks and streams, as well as the condition of culverts within Vernon.

Vernon residents in low-lying areas should prepare for overflow of our creeks and streams and take measures to protect their property. Affected property owners adjacent to creeks, streams and lakes are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage.

Stockpiles of sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Vernon City Operations, 1900 48th Avenue outside main gate on Pleasant Valley Road;

Kin Beach Overflow Parking, 7001 Tronson Road.

Blocked culverts and water debris within the City of Vernon that causes an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to public works department. Residents can report blocked culverts online at www.vernon.ca/report-issue, by emailing operations@vernon.ca or by calling 250-549-6757.

The city also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children, when in the vicinity of fast moving creeks, streams and water.

Resources

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the city at www.vernon.ca/subscribe. Enter your e-mail address and check the boxes to indicate the updates you want to receive. You can change or cancel your choices at any time.

Information about flood preparation and FAQs are located here:https://www.vernon.ca/floods-emergency-management

Tips on effective sandbagging are located here: https://www.vernon.ca/activities-events/news-events/news-archive/tips-safety-near-floodwaters-and-effective-sandbagging

You can read all about the City of Vernon’s Emergency Management program here: https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/fire-safety/emergency-management

In the event of flooding, updates will be provided through the local news outlets and on the City’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/cityofvernon and https://www.twitter.com/cityofvernon.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.