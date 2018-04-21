City recognizes national Day of Mourning

City of Vernon to host event Friday, 10:30 a.m., at city hall

Residents are invited to join with the City of Vernon in observing the national Day of Mourning at city hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 27.

The day honours the memory of workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

(The national Day of Mourning is April 28; however the City will be hosting the event on Friday, April 27.)

Speakers will include Eric Foster MLA, Councillor Juliette Cunningham and representatives from WorksafeBC, BCMSA, RCMP, IAFF and CUPE.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the national Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning. Since 1984, acknowledgement of the day has spread too many countries and is now observed throughout the world.

For more information, please visit www.dayofmourning.bc.ca.



