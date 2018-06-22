Payments can be made in person at city, through the drop box or online. (Photo submitted)

City reminds residents of tax deadline

Vernon property tax deadline is July 3.

Property taxes are due July 3 in Vernon.

The city has said that late payment of taxes will result in a 10 per cent penalty. They urge people to allow for five business days for processing. Property owners are responsible for ensuring payment is received by the due date — postmarks are not accepted as payment date.

Payments can be made in person at City Hall, via the drop box located at the main entrance doors or online.

Property owners claiming the homeowner grant, if eligible, must also apply by the July 3 due date to avoid the 10 per cent penalty.

Homeowner grants can be claimed online through the city’s website at www.vernon.ca.

Call 250-550-3636 if you have not received your notice.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas
Next story
Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

Just Posted

Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

Extended rainfall can damage cherry crops

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Vernon hosting Game On tourney at Village Green Hotel

Inaugural street hockey tournament faces off July 28

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Armstrong arson suspect elects for trial by judge alone

Colette M Leneveu will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 4 for an application

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

City reminds residents of tax deadline

Vernon property tax deadline is July 3.

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Most Read