City reminds residents of tax deadline

Payments can be made in person at city, through the drop box or online. (Photo submitted)

Property taxes are due July 3 in Vernon.

The city has said that late payment of taxes will result in a 10 per cent penalty. They urge people to allow for five business days for processing. Property owners are responsible for ensuring payment is received by the due date — postmarks are not accepted as payment date.

Payments can be made in person at City Hall, via the drop box located at the main entrance doors or online.

Property owners claiming the homeowner grant, if eligible, must also apply by the July 3 due date to avoid the 10 per cent penalty.

Homeowner grants can be claimed online through the city’s website at www.vernon.ca.

Call 250-550-3636 if you have not received your notice.

