City removes interim tag from Vernon fire chief’s title

You can remove the interim label from Vernon Fire Rescue Services chief David Lind’s title.

City of Vernon chief administrative officer Will Pearce announced Wednesday that Lind is now the full-time fire chief, effective immediately.

“David has been working as interim chief for the past 21 months and in that time, he has guided Vernon Fire Rescue Services through a challenging period and has gained the confidence of council by bringing forward a thoughtful, modern eight-year strategic plan for the department,” said a news release from city hall.

“David has respectfully made a sound case for new investment in self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBAs), major equipment including a ladder truck and engine, and necessary equipment to ensure firefighters are safe in their challenging roles; and by mobilizing available positions to increase fire suppression and fire prevention services by placing additional firefighters in service.”

RELATED: Staff keeps evolving at Vernon fire hall

Lind replaces Keith Green, who had been on leave from the position since September 2016. Green became fire chief in April 2011.

“City council and staff would like to thank former fire chief Keith Green for his years of service to the department and to the community,” said the release.

RELATED: New fire chief moves up through the ranks

Lind brings 25 years of experience in firefighting, rescue, fire prevention, emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, and community emergency programs.

“David fills an important leadership role at the city and will guide Vernon Fire Rescue Services with wisdom, experience and clear vision,” said the release.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.