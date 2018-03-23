City says Vernon in a “state of readiness” amid North Okanagan flooding

The City of Vernon is not anticipating any immediate threat of significant flooding.

However, City staff says residents are encouraged to check the City’s website for updates, and to follow the City’s social media pages for updates.

“We are in a good state of readiness,” said Luana Kaleikini, Emergency Preparedness and Emergency Support Services Coordinator with the City of Vernon.

Kaleikini added that the City’s Emergency Operations Centre has been set up and we can activate it within minutes so we are prepared. We have 70,000 sandbags on hand with more to come.

In addition, she said the City has been dredging catch basins in order to increase capacity.

Residents are responsible to prepare and protect their property in the event of flooding.

In the event of flooding, updates will be provided through the local news outlets and on the City’s social media pages:

Morning Star Staff

