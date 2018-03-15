City seeks input on Parks DCC

The City of Vernon is inviting the public to an information session regarding the proposed Parks Development Cost Charges (DCC) bylaw that will be undertaken this year.

The information session will be held at the council chambers (3400-30th Street) tonight from 5 to 7 p.m.

The parks DCC bylaw will provide a project list and rates to allow the City of Vernon to collect DCC charges for its parks.

DCCs are charges collected from land developers by the city to help pay for infrastructure projects required to service new growth.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the new program.