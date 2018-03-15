Armstrong already prepping for floods

Armstrong has sand, bags available for residents if needed

It’s hoped they won’t be needed but the City of Armstrong is getting a head start should there be spring flooding.

The city has set up a sandbag station beside its public works shop on Patterson Avenue.

“There are sands and sandbags available for residents,” said Mayor Chris Pieper.

Last year’s flooding was among the worst in many years in the city.

To that, the city continues its preparations to dredge Meighan Creek to help alleviate flood concerns.

Permission was needed from property owners along the creek before the city could submit an environmental management plan to the Ministry of Environment and Fisheries and Oceans Canada for review.

“We’ve received permission from 99 per cent,” said Pieper, adding that a couple of residents are away and could not be reached. “We’re waiting for the ministry to approve.”

An environmental management plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Fisheries and Oceans Canada for review. A fish collection permit has also been applied for from Fisheries.

Water and sewer rates

The city’s water and sewer utility rates are set to expire at the end of the month, meaning new rates must be adopted.

In December, council approved the elimination of water and sewer parcel taxes, in favour of adding these fees

onto the utility bills.

“The bills will be larger but the tax notices will be smaller,” said Pieper, noting the parcel tax for water is $110 and it’s $90 for sewer. “These will be removed from the tax notices and added to the utility bills, which come out every six months.”



