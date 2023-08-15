City strikes no deal on Vernon bowling alley

Dreams of the City of Vernon buying the local bowling alley have ended in the gutter.

The city announced at its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 14, it would not be pursuing the purchase of Lincoln Lanes on 25th Avenue, as requested by a bowling centre delegation at the July 18 meeting of council.

“It is not a recreation service contemplated in the Recreation Master Plan,” said the city in its declassified motion.

An online petition to save Lincoln Lanes has garnered more than 2,700 signatures. The delegation asked the city to consider becoming the owners.

“We tried,” said Lincoln Lanes co-owner Gord Wiffen on Tuesday, Aug. 15. “It was a stab in the dark. There are some communities out there that have purchased local bowling centres to keep things going.”

The asking price remains $1.885 million.

“Sooner or later, someone that has a passion for the sport will purchase the centre,” said Wiffen. “I’m sure it will happen.”

In the meantime, said Wiffen, it’s business as usual at Lincoln Lanes as the centre gears up for the start of its youth, adult and seniors leagues in September.

City CouncilGirls bowlingVernon