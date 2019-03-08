Cindy Barker, Manager, Revenue Services; Terry Martens, Financial Analyst; Larissa Fitchett, Administrative Assistant; Aaron Stuart, Manager, Financial Planning and Reporting; Debra Law, Director, Financial Services; and Mayor Victor Cumming. (Photo contributed)

City wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting to the City of Vernon for its annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2017.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting program was established to encourage municipal government throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

In order to be awarded a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual financial report, whose contents conform to program standards. Such reports should go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and demonstrate an effort to clearly communicate the municipal government’s financial picture, enhance an understanding of financial report by municipal governments, and address user needs.

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Related: Team approach brings new vision to wealth management

Related: North Okanagan election finances revealed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Chamber’s Spring Expo ready to attract all

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers advance to final four

Cats rally with huge fourth quarter to win quartefinal at B.C. High School Sr. Boys 3A hoops finals

Mental health first aid course offered for medically released vets

The two-day course is free and open to anyone, and grants certification in Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community.

Armstrong’s Frosted Tier takes the cake in provincial awards

Frosted Tier Cakes won Cake Designer of the Year Overall award in Creative Oceanic’s inaugural event

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

Using an iPad, she shared an image on the official royal family Instagram account

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

Canadian travel blog highlights best outdoor activities around Penticton

Hike Bike Travel created a list of different ways to explore the area this spring

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Most Read