Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman. -Image: Facebook

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

More than 100 people gathered in Kelowna Sunday morning to pay their respects to Clara Forman and her two daughters.

The Kelowna mother and her girls, Karina and Yesenia, were honoured by family, friends and many of Clara’s colleagues in a Celebration of Life ceremony at a local hotel.

Clara, Karina and Yesenia, aged 7 and 8, were found dead earlier this month in their Kelowna home, the apparent victims of a triple homicide sometime between Dec. 17 and 19.

A fitness instructor at Good Life Fitness in Kelowna, several of Clara’s coworkers paid tribute to her and her daughters during the ceremony.

Fellow Good Life instructor Vince Cunanan said Clara possessed an infectious and positive personality.

“What I remember the most is Clara is a passionate spirit, always dedicated, always looking out for her teammates,” said Cunanan. “One of the things I’ll miss most about her is her presence, not just in my class, but everyone’s classes.

“And her motivation and just her ability to pick everyone up, through and through.”

The accused, Jacob Forman, remains in police custody and will be back in court Jan. 18, 2018, charged with three counts of second degree murder. He has not entered a plea.

READ ALSO: Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

READ ALSO: Kelowna man charged in triple homicide

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

Just Posted

Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Silverbacks stun Vipers 4-3

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks closed 2017 by surprising the Vernon Vipers 4-3 in BCHL action Saturday

Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Blowing snow and slippery roads create challenging conditions around the region.

Best in Vernon business recognized

Vernon Chamber of Commerce business excellence award nominations open

UPDATE: Delays aplenty at Kelowna airport

Smooth sailing on the schedule for tomorrow with skies clearing

Another 20 cm of snow expected to fall in Vernon tonight

Snow, snow and more snow

Enderby house gutted by fire

Trinity Valley Road home residents were away when blaze started

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Vees lose second game to Wild

Disallowed goal cost the Penticton Vees

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Most Read