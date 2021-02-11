After one petition led to a Coldstream intersection’s conversion into a three-way stop, a second petition has been launched to remove the stop sign. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Clash of petitions over 3-way stop in Coldstream

A petition has been started to remove the stop sign, which was created at the behest of an earlier petition

After a petition led the District of Coldstream to place a three-way stop at a local intersection, a second petition is now requesting that council remove the traffic calming measure.

The three-way stop on Kickwillie Loop Road was constructed after less than 10 households signed the original petition. The second petition, submitted Jan. 19, is signed by 35 residents in the area and calls for the district to remove the stop signs.

Comments from respondents were attached to the second petition, with many indicating the traffic calming was unnecessary, inconvenient or potentially hazardous. Others indicated they were never shown the original petition.

“Stopping is difficult and confusing at the three-way intersection. Winter conditions make it hazardous,” said local resident and signee Cynthia Fox.

Alternative solutions were also listed in the comments, which suggested installing ‘slow down’ signs instead, or periodically setting up a speed notification signal along Kickwillie.

Kickwillie Loop Road is the main access point for hundreds of homes in Coldstream, connecting Lakeview Drive to College Way east of Highway 97 and south of Okanagan College.

According to the District of Coldstream’s information letter, the petition must indicate that a majority of households with direct frontage onto the roadway support removing the traffic calming measure.

The matter will be brought forward at council’s Feb. 22 meeting, when the public will also have an opportunity to provide comments.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
