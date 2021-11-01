A class at Hillcrest Elementary will be learning at home while self-isolating for the week of Nov. 1-5. (File photo)

A class at Hillcrest Elementary will be learning at home while self-isolating for the week of Nov. 1-5. (File photo)

Class at Salmon Arm elementary required to self-isolate for one week

Students will transition to learning at home while self-isolating

  • Nov. 1, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Students at a Salmon Arm elementary school instructed to self isolate due to a COVID-19 exposure will be making a temporary transition to at-home learning.

On Oct. 26, Hillcrest Elementary notified parents that a Grade 5 class at the school was asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as a person in the class may have been exposed between Oct. 12 and 14.

The following Sunday, Oct. 31, the school shared a post on its website stating School District 83 had been notified by Interior Health of COVID-19 exposures at Hillcrest on Oct. 25 and 26. One class was required to self-isolate until Nov. 5, and then self-monitor until Nov. 9. For the the period they’re self-isolating, students will be learning from home, with staff using Nov. 1 to prepare materials for the transition.

As of Monday, Nov. 1, Interior Health’s school exposures website only had Oct. 18, 19 and 21 as dates when there may have been a risk of exposure to COVID-19 at Hillcrest.

Other schools posted to the website included Shuswap Middle School and South Broadview Elementary (Oct. 18-21), Grindrod Elementary (Oct. 18/19), Highland Park Elementary (Oct. 25), and M.V. Beattie (Oct. 18-21).

Interior Health posts exposure notifications to the website when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there was a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19. Schools are removed 14 days after exposure date.

Read more: COVID-19: Grade 5 class at Salmon Arm elementary asked to self-monitor

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmSchools

Previous story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast
Next story
Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has several ideas for residents wondering what to do with their Jack-o-lanterns, now that Halloween is over. (File photo)
Here’s what to do with your pumpkin in Lake Country

A 50/50 raffle is being held as a fundraiser for Lake Country’s popular Camp Winfield, where kids and adults with disabilities enjoy games, fun and, of course, fresh Okanagan fruit. (Contributed)
Raffle backs Camp Winfield in Lake Country

British Columbia’s old temperate rainforests are some of the last remaining intact forest communities on Earth. (Susanne Instance photo) British Columbia’s old temperate rainforests are some of the last remaining intact forest communities on Earth. (Susanne Instance photo)
Get Outdoors! and discover the fungal kingdom

The Vernon Vipers Tier 2 U15 hockey squad earned some cash and some education Saturday, Oct. 30, taking part in a Firesmart Yardwork fundraiser in Okanagan Landing's Canadian Lakeview Estates neighbourhood, to the delight of the residents. (Carly Gare photo)
Vernon minor hockey team rakes in fundraising cash