Trucks, hot rods, classics. All kinds of vehicles were on display in downtown Vernon Saturday, and Polson Park Sunday at the annual Vernon Cruise-In, which drew hundreds of spectators at both locations. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Classic vehicles cruise main street Vernon and Polson Park

Annual Vernon Cruise-In Car Show draws hundreds both days at the two locations

There is something about old cars and trucks that bring out the people.

Hundreds gathered on 30th Avenue in Vernon Saturday afternoon, and an equal number of, if not more, people crammed into Polson Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of hot rods, classic cars and trucks at the annual Vernon Cruise-In.

You know it’s a popular event at Polson Park when the public parking is full, and people are parking as far away as 28th and 29th Avenues to attend.

The weather was perfect both days, sun shining, clouds covering the sun every now and then.

One of Sunday’s highlights, besides the vehicles, was the hour-long Pinup In The Park Pinup Pageant, featuring 13 ladies decked out as pinup models from the 1950s and 1960s, competing for the title of Miss Vernon Cruise-In 2019.

You can watch the pageant intros and find out the winner below.

The large crowd Sunday was also treated to the always silky smooth sounds of emcee Frank Martina, host of Beach Radio’s Saturday Afternoon Classics, and as old as some of the classic vehicles himself (Hey, even Frank will tell you that!).

There was also the superb local rock and roll sounds of 6 Shades of Grey.


Classic and vintage automobiles, hot rods and old trucks dotted Main Street in Vernon Saturday, part of the annual Vernon Cruise-In Car Show, which wrapped up drawing hundreds of spectators to Polson Park Sunday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Sweet Ruby Bluez was one of the 13 candidates in the West Coast Pinups’ Pinup In the Park contest Sunday during the annual Vernon Cruise-In Car Show at Polson Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Beach Radio Saturday Afternoon Classics host Frank Martina was the emcee Sunday for the Polson Park portion of the annual Vernon Cruise-In Car Show. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

